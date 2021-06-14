Nuggets Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon & Monte Morris In Proposed Blockbuster

The Denver Nuggets are expected to be one the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. After suffering a second-round sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets obviously still need to improve their roster around reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

If they are serious about reaching the next level next year, the Nuggets should strongly consider using Michael Porter Jr. as the main trade chip to acquire an established superstar this summer.