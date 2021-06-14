Trending Stories
Basketball

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard-To-Pelicans Blockbuster Possible, Brandon Ingram As 'Main Trade Piece'

Basketball

Heat Could Form 'Big 3' Of Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In 2021 Offseason

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Rainbow Bikini For PRIDE Pool Splash

Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Nuggets Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon & Monte Morris In Proposed Blockbuster

Damian Lillard going for a tough shot against two Nuggets' defenders
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Denver Nuggets are expected to be one the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. After suffering a second-round sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets obviously still need to improve their roster around reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

If they are serious about reaching the next level next year, the Nuggets should strongly consider using Michael Porter Jr. as the main trade chip to acquire an established superstar this summer.

 

Damian Lillard To Mile High City

Damian Lillard signals Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the dream trade targets for the Nuggets in the 2021 offseason is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network included the Nuggets on the list of teams that could offer the best trade package for Lillard this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario by Patuto, the Nuggets would be acquiring Lillard from the Trail Blazers in exchange for a package that includes Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, and future draft picks.

Damian Lillard Could Turn Nuggets Into Legitimate Title Contender

Damian Lillard clapping his hands after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

The Nuggets should no longer think twice before giving up MPJ to get Lillard from Portland. The successful acquisition of Lillard would be a franchise-altering move for the Nuggets. Pairing him with Jamal Murray and Jokic in Mile High City would turn the Nuggets from an average playoff contender into one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Lillard, Murray, and Jokic would still need time to find the perfect chemistry but once they mesh well on the court, the Nuggets could form a formidable "Big Three" next year.

Damian Lillard On-Court Impact On Nuggets

Lillard would give the Nuggets a major backcourt upgrade and help them further improve their offensive efficiency that rank No. 7 in the league, scoring 114.2 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. In Lillard, the Nuggets would be adding one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Lillard had another monstrous performance, averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Damian Lillard Would Welcome A Trade To Nuggets

Lillard may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Portland but if they don't have a clear plan to build a title-contending roster around him this summer, he might be better off demanding a trade from the Trail Blazers and starting a new journey somewhere else. Though they are not a big-market team, joining forces with Jokic and Murray in Denver would give Lillard a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next year.

Helping the Nuggets end their title drought would help Lillard cement his status as one of the best point guards in league history.

Latest Headlines

Report Turns Up Surprising Fact About Capitol Riot Suspects

June 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Get Key Player Back If They Reach NBA Finals

June 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard-To-Pelicans Blockbuster Possible, Brandon Ingram As 'Main Trade Piece'

June 14, 2021

Roger Waters Goes On Viral Rant Against Mark Zuckerberg After Facebook Founder Asked Permission To Use Pink Floyd Song

June 14, 2021

Mike Conley Viewed As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Mavericks This Summer

June 14, 2021

Nikola Jokic's Ejection Sparks Criticism Of Refs In Critical Game 4

June 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.