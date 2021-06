The Brooklyn Nets have their sights set on the NBA Finals, and they could find a key player waiting for them should they reach that mark.

The Nets have been without guard Spencer Dinwiddie since he suffered a torn ACL against the Charlotte Hornets back in December, but a new report indicates that he could be on track to return should the Nets be able to advance out of Eastern Conference. The return would be well ahead of schedule for his type of injury.