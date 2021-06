If Lillard expresses his desire to leave the team, the Trail Blazers would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this desire. However, any potential suitor of Lillard on the trade market should expect to pay the king's ransom to convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster deal.

In his article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network named three teams that could offer the best trade package for Lillard this summer. Unsurprisingly, the list includes the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a collection of young and promising players and accumulated a plethora of first-round picks by trading Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in the past offseasons.