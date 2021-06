Rogers continued to lash out at Zuckerberg, saying that he felt lucky to have a high level of control over the publishing of Pink Floyd's songs so he could thwart Zuckerberg's attempt to use it. He read some of the request on the air, in which the Facebook founder said that the "core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today."

Waters said he found this statement ironic coming from Zuckerberg.

"And yet - they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is so it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public, so the general public could go, 'What?! What?! No. No more!' "