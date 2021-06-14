Trending Stories
Mike Conley Viewed As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Mavericks This Summer

Mike Conley making plays for the Jazz
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since being selected as the 3rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic continues to impress in the league. He has managed to exceed all expectations from him and as of now, he's already considered one of the best active players in the NBA. However, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Mavericks are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

In order to have a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title next year, the Mavericks should strongly consider improving their roster around Doncic this summer.

Mike Conley To Mavericks

Mike Conley running the floor for the Jazz
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of one "ambitious free-agent target" for every team in the league in the 2021 offseason. For the Mavericks, it's veteran point guard Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz. The 33-year-old point guard is playing the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Conley may not have shown a strong indication that he's planning to leave the Jazz in the 2021 free agency but if he decides to listen to other offers for him on the market, the Mavericks should do everything they can to convince him to leave Utah for Dallas.

Why Signing Mike Conley Make Sense

Mike Conley leading the Jazz's offense
Gettyimages | Justin Ford

Targeting Conley in the 2021 free agency would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks. The successful acquisition of Conley would ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a veteran playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Conley averaged 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Mike Conley A Better Option Than Kyle Lowry

Mike Conley passing the ball
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Favale mentioned Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry as a more popular target for the Mavericks in the 2021 free agency. However, he also explained why the Mavericks are better off signing Conley over Lowry this summer.

"Blowing up Kyle Lowry's phone is another option. But Conley is younger—albeit more of an injury wild card—and should come cheaper on a per-year basis if his next contract is long enough. The latter is important."

Conley couldn't only provide the same impact as Lowry, but he's also expected to be cheaper. Convincing Conley to sign a contract that would pay him $20 million per year would give the Mavericks enough salary cap space to bring Tim Hardaway Jr. back in the 2021 free agency.

Mike Conley Could Elevate Mavericks' Status In The Western Conference

Though he no longer fits the timeline of Doncic, Conley would undeniably be an interesting target for the Mavericks in the 2021 free agency. Like what Chris Paul did to the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA season, Conley could be the veteran that the Mavericks need to take the team to the next level next year.

If he could stay healthy for an entire season, Conley is indeed capable of helping the Mavericks become a more competitive team in the Western Conference. With the years he spent with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in Utah, he has learned how to excel alongside young stars, making him an ideal fit alongside Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas.

