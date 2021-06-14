Mike Conley Viewed As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Mavericks This Summer

Since being selected as the 3rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic continues to impress in the league. He has managed to exceed all expectations from him and as of now, he's already considered one of the best active players in the NBA. However, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Mavericks are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

In order to have a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title next year, the Mavericks should strongly consider improving their roster around Doncic this summer.