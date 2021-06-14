Nikola Jokic's Ejection Sparks Criticism Of Refs In Critical Game 4

Nikola Jokic had an early exit from the critical Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns on Sunday, prompting some criticism of officials.

The Serbian big man was ejected with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter of what could be an elimination game for the Nuggets. Jokic tracked down Suns guard Cameron Payne after he had grabbed a long rebound and swiped for the ball, hitting Payne hard in the head and sending him to the ground. After Jokic's ejection, many took to social media to share thoughts about the call.