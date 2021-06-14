Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may have said countless times that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but if they fail to convince him to sign a maximum contract extension, they could finally explore the possibility of moving him this summer.

Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 free agency without getting anything in return, the Wizards would be wise to move Beal while his value is at its peak.