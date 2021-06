Actor Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83, shining a spotlight not only on the work of the Oscar-nominated actor but also his life beyond the big screen.

As the Hollywood Reporter noted, Beatty died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Blossom Beatty. Many have shared their memories of the actor and his work, while others remembered his unique story of finding his way to Hollywood and how he helped others find fame.