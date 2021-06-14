New COVID-19 'Delta' Variant Could Reportedly Wreak Havoc In U.S.

A new COVID-19 variant that spread rapidly in India could soon be trouble for the United States, a new report claim.s

The Daily Mail reported that the "Delta" strain of coronavirus could become the dominant strain in the U.S. within the next week and has already been linked to a number of fatalities in the United Kingdom -- even among people who had been fully vaccinated. Experts say the strain underscores the risks still lingering with the deadly virus, even after widespread vaccination efforts.