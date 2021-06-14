Trending Stories
New COVID-19 'Delta' Variant Could Reportedly Wreak Havoc In U.S.

Doctors work on a COVID-19 patient.
Gettyimages | John Moore
News & Politics
Nathan Francis

A new COVID-19 variant that spread rapidly in India could soon be trouble for the United States, a new report claim.s

The Daily Mail reported that the "Delta" strain of coronavirus could become the dominant strain in the U.S. within the next week and has already been linked to a number of fatalities in the United Kingdom -- even among people who had been fully vaccinated. Experts say the strain underscores the risks still lingering with the deadly virus, even after widespread vaccination efforts.

Variant Poses Major Risk

People wear masks outside.
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

As the report noted, close to 10 percent of all cases within the United States have been linked to the Delta variant of the virus. The strain has quickly taken over, the report noted, as it accounted for 1 percent of all American cases just a month ago.

"US health officials are desperate to avoid a replica of what is occurring in the United Kingdom, where the Delta strain accounts for 90 percent of cases," the report noted. 

"In the UK, Covid cases are up 109 percent in a single week, hospitalizations have surged and lockdown laws may be extended by another month."

United States Braces For Variant

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site.
Gettyimages | Quinn Rooney

Experts say there may little hope of stopping the variant from spreading rapidly in the United States.  Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday that the Delta variant will soon be the primary one in America.

"Right now, in the United States, it's about 10 percent of infections. It's doubling every two weeks," Gottlieb said on Face the Nation, via CBS News. "That doesn't mean that we're going to see a sharp uptick in infections, but it does mean that this is going to take over. And I think the risk is really to the fall that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall."

Deaths Increase

Doctors work on patients at a hospital.
Gettyimages | Go Nakamura

As The Daily Mail noted, the variant has already been connected to a number of deaths across the U.K., including among groups thought to have been protected. The report noted that close to one-third of 42 recent deaths from COVID-19 were linked to people who had been fully vaccinated against the virus. Initial studies on vaccines had shown that they were effective against some of the other primary strains, but the surge in deaths has led to concern that it may not be enough to stop the mutated Delta variant.

Officials Implore Public To Get Vaccinated

A medical professional administers a vaccine.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

As the report noted, officials in the United States have called for caution and implored the eligible to get vaccinated. The Daily Mail noted that the vaccination still provides strong protection against the new variant, especially after the patient has been fully vaccinated.

"Public Health England data puts vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant at just 33 percent after one dose. However, after two doses, this rises considerably to 81 percent. Those who died in the UK after being fully vaccinated were likely to have been elderly and have suffered complications," the report noted.

