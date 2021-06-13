Simone Biles Announces 'Summer Attire' In Hot Pink Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Simone, who gets major pool perks at her Texas home, had opted out of showing the swish water setting, but she was dressed for it. The Ohio native had posed by a plain white wall, popping against it in a hot pink and swirl-print two-piece, one showcasing the gymnast's steely-strong arms and rock-hard abs - Simone's belly piercing also made an appearance as she smiled.

Sending out her best grin and rocking shades atop her head, Simone wrote: "Summer attire."