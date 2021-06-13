Trending Stories
Simone Biles Announces 'Summer Attire' In Hot Pink Bikini

Simone Biles smiles close up
SimoneBiles/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Simone Biles is welcoming summer in a bikini, even catching the eye of NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens in the process. The 24-year-old superstar gymnast, recently snagging her seventh championship title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, has been enjoying some much-earned down time since her big win, with the weekend bringing fresh photos on her Instagram. Simone, who gained 100,000 followers after securing her win, is followed by 4 million, with fans largely seeming impressed by the "summer attire" post today. See why below.

It's Summer!

Simone Biles bikini selfie on the beach
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Simone, who gets major pool perks at her Texas home, had opted out of showing the swish water setting, but she was dressed for it. The Ohio native had posed by a plain white wall, popping against it in a hot pink and swirl-print two-piece, one showcasing the gymnast's steely-strong arms and rock-hard abs - Simone's belly piercing also made an appearance as she smiled.

Sending out her best grin and rocking shades atop her head, Simone wrote: "Summer attire."

See The Snap Below

Simone, whose captions are always appreciated - "put a bikini on your body" was her 2020 solution to "how to get a bikini body" - now sees 25-year-old beau Owens topping comments. The Houston Texans safety replied: "Summa time fine" as he threw his girlfriend an alien and fire emoji.

Also leaving a like was 31-year-old gymnast Nastia Liukin. Simone's post had come hot in the heels of another bikini snap, this one peeping her pool and seeing her rock a bandeau white swimwear look and hat as she wrote: "Sunshine on my mind." See more photos after the snap.

Landing Her Own Show

Simone Biles poolside with her dog
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Simone's Instagram might be a show in itself, but the 30-time World and Olympic medalist has snagged herself a real one. Simone vs Herself will premiere on June 15, with Biles last week alerting her Instagram followers to the premiere as she wrote:

"The countdown begins! My new show Simone vs Herself ( @vsonwatch) premieres June 15, only on @facebookwatch."

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think," Simone began in a statement.

.

Being Her Best

Biles, also mentioning the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, continued: "In a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others,” 

 “My mom has always encouraged me to be the ‘best Simone I can be’ and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo," she added.

Biles also continues her promotional ventures, now seeing her front SK-II skincare, delivery chain UberEats, and Athleta, this as she ditches Nike.

