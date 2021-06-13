Simone Biles Announces 'Summer Attire' In Hot Pink Bikini

Simone Biles is welcoming summer in a bikini, even catching the eye of NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens in the process. The 24-year-old superstar gymnast, recently snagging her seventh championship title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, has been enjoying some much-earned down time since her big win, with the weekend bringing fresh photos on her Instagram. Simone, who gained 100,000 followers after securing her win, is followed by 4 million, with fans largely seeming impressed by the "summer attire" post today. See why below.