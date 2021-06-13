Courteney Cox Wishes Daughter Coco A Happy 17th Birthday With Sweet Instagram Share

Actress Courteney Cox surprised her 11.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sweet series of snaps featuring her daughter Coco Arquette through the years. She tagged her daughter's Instagram page in the first slide, and paired the series of shots with a heartfelt caption in which she showered Coco with praise and wished her a happy 17th birthday.

The first shot she included was taken way back when Coco was just a baby, and Courteney likewise looked super young, with a haircut that had some major Monica Geller vibes.