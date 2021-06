Clara McGregor, the daughter of Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, didn't let a nasty dog bite prevent her from attending an event over the weekend.

On Sunday, Clara, 25, took to Instagram to share a few photos of the facial injuries that she suffered after being attacked by a dog. Shockingly, the pictures were snapped while the model was walking the red carpet, and her bloody wounds were not bandaged up.

Her followers applauded her dedication to a new project that she and her dad both worked on.