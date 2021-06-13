Trending Stories
Nancy Pelosi Takes Aim At Trump's DOJ Spying On Democrats: 'Beyond Richard Nixon'

Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Nathan Francis

Nancy Pelosi is taking aim at Donald Trump after reports emerged that his Department of Justice collected key private information on some top Democrats and congressional aides, behavior she said is worse than Richard Nixon.

The House Speaker spoke out on Sunday after details emerged on subpoenas for private data from some of the now-former president's political opponents. As the Guardian reported, some top officials under Trump have all claimed that they had no knowledge of the controversial information gathering, which has drawn some sharp criticism.

Pelosi Slams Trump, DOJ Officials

Nancy Pelosi speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Pelosi said that she did not believe the former Trump officials who claimed to have no knowledge of subpoenas that collected information on Democrats who were leading investigations into Trump. As the report noted, former attorneys general Jeff Sessions and William Barr and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein all said they knew nothing of the plans to collect private information on top Democrats as part of an investigation into information leaking.  

Pelosi Invokes Nixon

Nancy Pelosi appears at a political event.
Gettyimages | Justin Sullivan

Pelosi ripped Trump and other officials, comparing the information gathering to a past president who left office in disgrace. She hinted that Trump's scheme was worse than the Watergate scandal that ended Nixon's presidency.

“What the Republicans did, what the administration did, the justice department, leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” she said, via the Guardian.

“Richard Nixon had an ending. This is about undermining the rule of law. And for these attorneys general, for Sessions, at least, to say they didn’t know anything about it is beyond belief.”

Pelosi Has Made Comparison Before

Donald Trump speaks at a political event.
Gettyimages | Melissa Sue Gerrits

This is not the first time that Pelosi has made a comparison between Trump and the notorious former president. Back in 2019, she said that his conduct was worse than Nixon as Democrats prepared for Trump's first impeachment trial to begin.

"I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower," Pelosi said (via NBC News), referring to a CIA employee who first reported Trump's call with the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry. "The president can come before the committee and speak all the truth that he wants. ... He has every opportunity to make his case.

"But it's really a sad thing," Pelosi continued. "What the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did. At some point, Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue."

Trump Still In Trouble

Donald Trump speaks at a CPAC event.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

The new political scandal for Trump comes as he charters an uncertain political future. Though the former president has remained on the political scene, recently appearing at the North Carolina Republican Party's annual convention, he has not said whether he plans to run for office again in 2024. He faces other difficulties before that can take place, including ongoing investigations in New York City and the state of New York into his business empire, which could turn up criminal charges.

