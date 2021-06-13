Nancy Pelosi Takes Aim At Trump's DOJ Spying On Democrats: 'Beyond Richard Nixon'

This is not the first time that Pelosi has made a comparison between Trump and the notorious former president. Back in 2019, she said that his conduct was worse than Nixon as Democrats prepared for Trump's first impeachment trial to begin.

"I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower," Pelosi said (via NBC News), referring to a CIA employee who first reported Trump's call with the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry. "The president can come before the committee and speak all the truth that he wants. ... He has every opportunity to make his case.

"But it's really a sad thing," Pelosi continued. "What the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did. At some point, Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue."