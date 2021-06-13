Nancy Pelosi Takes Aim At Trump's DOJ Spying On Democrats: 'Beyond Richard Nixon'

Nancy Pelosi is taking aim at Donald Trump after reports emerged that his Department of Justice collected key private information on some top Democrats and congressional aides, behavior she said is worse than Richard Nixon.
The House Speaker spoke out on Sunday after details emerged on subpoenas for private data from some of the now-former president's political opponents. As the Guardian reported, some top officials under Trump have all claimed that they had no knowledge of the controversial information gathering, which has drawn some sharp criticism.