Actress Megan Fox stunned her 12.2 million Instagram followers with a sweet share that was more whimsical than her typical style. The photo was taken while Megan was spending some time in Disneyland, and she included the spot in the geotag of her post. Additionally, she tagged a few different Disney-centric Instagram accounts, making sure her fans knew exactly where she was.

The photo was taken from a close-up perspective, with Megan looking over her shoulder at whoever was capturing the image.