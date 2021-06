Halle Bailey wasn't under the sea in the latest series of photos that she shared with her Instagram followers over the weekend, but she did an excellent job proving that it's better down where it's wetter, as long as you're enjoying the ocean view from the safety of a boat.

Halle is currently in Sardinia filming the live-action update of Disney's 1989 classic The Little Mermaid, and she's starting to get her fans excited about the film with some sea-themed content.