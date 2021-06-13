Nicole Scherzinger Is A Bronzed Goddess In Desert Photoshoot

Singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger surprised her 4.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she rocked a simple yet stunning white bikini and a straw hat. In these particular shots Nicole was alone, but she often includes her partner Thom Evans in her dreamy vacation snaps or workout videos. She didn't include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she did add the flag of Portugal as an emoji, suggesting that's where she was spending some time.