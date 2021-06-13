Halle Bailey & Her 'Little Mermaid' Prince Get Matching Earrings

Jonah and Halle posed with their heads close together, revealing that they sported small dangle earrings shaped like starfish in opposite ears.

Jonah was wincing a bit, almost as if his ear had been freshly pierced, but he and Halle were both smiling as they showed off their fun accessories. Halle had her hair covered up, so fans couldn't see whether or not it was red like that of the animated version of Ariel.

"I think I died and resurrected I’m so excited for this movie," read on response to Jonah's post.

"Y’all are so cute 😭," another fan remarked.