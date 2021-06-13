Nicole Scherzinger Explores Mexico In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Scroll for the photos. Nicole, born in Hawaii and spending much of the past year posting from the exotic islands, is now outside of her home country, but she seemed very much at home in Mexico.

Photos showed The Masked Singer judge flaunting her figure in a super high-waisted white bikini with thin straps, all golden tan and long legs, with the brunette also going fun as she rocked a beige cowboy hat. Using Mexican flag emoji and a "PT," Nicole kept her caption short.