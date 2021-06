Scroll for the photo. Maroney, this year making workout headlines for giving the Pilates "clam" a go as she rocked yoga pants, was back in her spandex, but outdoors this time. The California native, updating her account on Sunday, shared a sun-drenched selfie as she showed off her rock-hard abs, posing in a co-ordinating leggings and sports bra set and lifting up her shades just as the camera snapped her.

Also wearing Ear Buds, the star sent out a knowing smile, opening: "Happy Sunday!"