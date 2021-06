Some Redditors pointed out that the shelf and the items on it could still fall without a tremor to serve as a catalyst.

"I'm no where near an earthquake zone and it's making me anxious? I've had the experience of something falling off a shelf because some kids ran by and onto my head. Luckily it wasn't too heavy but it hurt," wrote one commenter.

"And it looks like it’s bowing! Ready to snap at any second," another observed.

"I can just see one of the kids pulling on that and either all of it or the items falling on their head," a third Redditor added.

A few people joked that the couple must not have cats, and one snarker shared a funny story about storing items above a bed.

"Fun fact- I had a headboard with a bookshelf and I had it stuffed with books. I was having sex one night and the book 'Get Laid or Die Trying' fell on my face. It was an ironic moment," they recalled.