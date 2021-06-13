Mitch McConnell Is Scheming To Break Joe Biden From Progressives, Columnist Says

In a piece for The Hill, columnist Alexander Bolton argued that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is engaged in a plot to break President Joe Biden from the progressive base of the Democratic Party.

According to Bolton, McConnell is planning to do so by expressing openness to a smaller bipartisan infrastructure deal than Biden's current preferred plan.

"Liberal lawmakers also want a bigger package, and they distrust McConnell, who they think may be aiming to string Democrats and Biden along with signals of support for a bipartisan deal crafted by 10 senators," Bolton wrote.