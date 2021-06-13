Joe Biden On Fighting COVID-19: 'You Can’t Build A Wall High Enough To Keep Out New Strains'

At a press conference on Sunday, President Joe Biden discussed the global effort to end the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 11 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine are needed to end the pandemic around the world.

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders have committed to provide a billion doses of the vaccine to poor and developing nations. The United States alone is expected to donate 500 million dozes of the Pfizer shot.

As The Hill reported, Biden conceded Sunday that it may take until 2023 to completely exterminate the virus.