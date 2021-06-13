Trending Stories
Joe Biden On Fighting COVID-19: 'You Can’t Build A Wall High Enough To Keep Out New Strains'

President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

At a press conference on Sunday, President Joe Biden discussed the global effort to end the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 11 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine are needed to end the pandemic around the world.

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders have committed to provide a billion doses of the vaccine to poor and developing nations. The United States alone is expected to donate 500 million dozes of the Pfizer shot.

As The Hill reported, Biden conceded Sunday that it may take until 2023 to completely exterminate the virus.

Ending The Pandemic

Asked whether it is realistic to expect the pandemic to end by 2022, Biden said that it "may take slightly longer worldwide" due to vaccine shortage.

He pointed out, however, there is "a possibility over 2022 going into 2023" that the U.S. could provide another billion of coronavirus vaccine doses.

"I’ve been very careful as I've dealt with this pandemic to tell you what I know and say what I thought could be done. And when I’ve announced that I’ve gone and done it," the president stated. 

New Strains

Noting that there was "a clear consensus" among world leaders that the pandemic is not over yet, Biden said that it is imperative to tackle COVID-19 worldwide.

"It’s not just the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, but it is also the correct thing to do in terms of our own health, our own security," he said.

"You can’t build a wall high enough to keep out new strains. You can’t do that. And so I think this is going to be a constant project for a long time."

G-7 Summit 

World leaders gather for the G-7 summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom.
Gettyimages | Leon Neal

Discussions regarding COVID-19 and possible future pandemics marked this year's G-7 summit, with leaders vowing to help poor and developing nations curb the spread of the dangerous virus.

As Biden pointed out, it's not just production that poses a major obstacle for poorer nations, logistics are a major issue as well, so the global effort to tackle the virus will also focus on ensuring that vaccines are quickly distributed.

G-7 leaders also agreed that a new "expert-led and science-based" investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus is necessary.

Former President Donald Trump chimed in on the meeting Saturday, claiming that world leaders like Biden because he will "let them get very rich off the United States."

Origins Of COVID-19

At the G-7 summit, Biden led the charge on confronting the Chinese government. 

As CNN reported, though other leaders agreed that origins of COVID-19 should be investigated, they did not -- with the exception of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- take a hard line on China.

Biden made sure to condemn official Beijing over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other human rights abuses, demanding transparency from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Several researchers at the institute reportedly fell ill in 2019, which China allegedly failed to disclose. 

