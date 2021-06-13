Heat Could Form 'Big 3' Of Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In 2021 Offseason

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. It may seem like the Wizards are planning to keep their explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Bradley Beal for another season, but lots of unexpected things do happen in the NBA. If Beal ends up demanding a trade from Washington, the Wizards no longer have the reason to let Westbrook stay on their team.

Despite his monstrous contract, Westbrook is still expected to receive strong interests once he becomes officially available on the trading block this summer.