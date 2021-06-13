Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Bri Cuoco, Kaley, and a friend
Briana Cuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco this weekend stunned fans, but not via her own broadcasting. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum popped up on 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco's Instagram, with Sunday snaps showing that the famous siblings do spend quality time together. Bri, big-time rising via November 2020-released HBO Max series The Flight Attendant (starring Kaley), today uploaded beachy moments, a little bikini action, plus a photo that included blonde Kaley. The low-key photos thanking "life" were a hit immediately. See why below.

'Lately, Thanks Life'

Bri Cuoco and Kaley in kitchen leggings
Briana Cuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Briana has a lot to be thankful for right now. While she once came with "used to be" headlines via her 2013 Big Bang appearance and a stint on The Voice, the Cult LA founder is now making headlines in her own right. Posting with an opening shot that included sister Kaley, Bri made it a family affair for a selfie also featuring Kaley's 2018-married husband Karl Cook.

Kaley looked gorgeous in a marine-style and striped blue-and-white top, also rocking shades and baseball cap - much like Bri did.

See More Photos Below!

Bri Cuoco, Karl, Kaley selfie
Briana Cuoco/Instagram

A swipe to the right brought a stylish jeans and oversized shirt from Bri, who then ramped up the bikini action as she and a friend twinned in black bikini tops, with the athleisurewear designer also rocking denim shorts. All three had posed on a wooden and ocean-view deck, with more selfies showing summer style and plenty of sunshine.

"Lately thanx life," Bri captioned her photos. The snaps with equestrian Karl were likely taken during the couple's recent trip to The South. 

Scroll For Kaley's Wellness Snap!

Bri Cuoco and friends by the beach
Briana Cuoco/Instagram

Bri, whose Instagram following is more modest compared to sitcom star Kaley's, has been mentioned by her sibling and in the career realm. Kaley was quick to defend her sister over her casting in The Flight Attendant, saying that her own fame had nothing to do with her sibling landing an on-screen part.

"My sister got a role, she auditioned on her own. I didn’t even know she was auditioning, by the way," she began. "There's like 20 opinions besides my own... Everyone loved what Bri did."

Defending Little Sister

Kaley continued: "She actually plays a really pivotal role, so I am thrilled for her and we are living together in Brooklyn like roommates. We've had a blast."

Kaley, meanwhile, is now making headlines as she gears up to play Hollywood icon Doris Day in a new series. She's also been busy on the promo front, plugging rising wellness brand Olly's gummy vitamins - both Miss Mellow and Happy Ho-Ha get the thumbs-up from Kaley. Olly is also fronted by 41-year-old Australian actress Rebel Wilson. 

