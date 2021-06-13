Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Kaley Cuoco this weekend stunned fans, but not via her own broadcasting. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum popped up on 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco's Instagram, with Sunday snaps showing that the famous siblings do spend quality time together. Bri, big-time rising via November 2020-released HBO Max series The Flight Attendant (starring Kaley), today uploaded beachy moments, a little bikini action, plus a photo that included blonde Kaley. The low-key photos thanking "life" were a hit immediately. See why below.