Olivia Jade Wears 'Alice In Wonderland Costume' As She Rebuilds Brand

Olivia Jade Giannulli is putting her college admission scandal behind her and having a blast as she rebuilds her online brand. She's back to posting regularly on Instagram and YouTube, much to her fans' delight. On the former, she recently showed off the cute outfit she wore to a costume party with her friends. And on the latter, she modeled a few pieces that she thinks her fans "need" to have in their closet this summer.

Olivia, 21, was down and out for a while, but now the her social media following is helping her make bank once again.