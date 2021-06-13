The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to aggressively pursue a superstar on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries are mostly blamed for their poor performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, some people believe that the Lakers also need more star power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Acquiring a third star with the current assets they have may seem like an impossible mission for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, but he's still expected to do everything he can to give James and Davis the help they need this summer.