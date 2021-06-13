Trending Stories
LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Marc Gasol trying to block Damian Lillard
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to aggressively pursue a superstar on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries are mostly blamed for their poor performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, some people believe that the Lakers also need more star power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Acquiring a third star with the current assets they have may seem like an impossible mission for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, but he's still expected to do everything he can to give James and Davis the help they need this summer.

Lakers' Dream Trade Target -  Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard signals Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Though the 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, the Lakers have already been linked to several big names who could potentially be available on the trading block this summer. According to Kyle Daubs of Fadeaway World, one of the dream trade targets for the Lakers in the 2021 offseason is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers may have been telling everyone in the league that they don't have any plan of trading Lillard but if he expresses his desire to leave, they would be left with no choice but to listen to trade offers for him on the market.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Damian Lillard

Talen Horton-Tucker high-fives Kyle Kuzma
Gettyimages | Harry How

Bringing Lillard to Los Angeles won't be an easy task for Pelinka and the Lakers' front office. Even if they feel like Lillard is determined to leave Portland, the Trail Blazers are still highly expected to demand the king's ransom to any team that is eyeing to get the All-Star point guard.

For the Lakers, Daubs suggested that they could offer a trade package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Alex Caruso, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

LeBron James Forms His Third 'Big Three' In Los Angeles

Damian Lillard trying to steal the ball from LeBron James
Gettyimages | Harry How

Giving up five players for Lillard should be a no-brainer for the Purple and Gold. He would fulfill their dream of adding a third star to their roster and address their need for a starting-caliber point guard. He would also help them improve their offensive efficiency that ranks No. 24 in the league, scoring 107.5 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

The successful acquisition of Lillard would help the Lakers maximize the championship window of James. With Lillard and Davis by his side, James would be able to form his third "Big Three" before he permanently ends his NBA career.

Lillard, James, and Davis would still need time to mesh well and find the perfect chemistry on the court. However, having a healthy trio of Lillard, James, and Davis would undoubtedly make the Lakers the No. 1 favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Damian Lillard Would Welcome A Trade To Lakers

Lillard may have said on numerous occasions that he intends to spend his entire NBA career in Portland but if they won't show him a clear path to title contention, it would be best for him to part ways with the Trail Blazers this summer. Though they just recently suffered a first-round elimination, the Lakers would be one of the most ideal landing spots for Lillard in the 2021 offseason.

Aside from being given the opportunity to play for a big-market team, joining forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give Lillard a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title next year.

