Nancy Pelosi Insists Trump Worked For Russia As Biden Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Win

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi discussed on Sunday President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, as Vox journalist Aaron Rupar reported via Twitter, Pelosi argued that Biden, unlike former President Donald Trump, will take a hard line on Russia.

Pelosi claimed that Trump worked for or was possibly blackmailed by the Kremlin, though former special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy after two years of intense investigations.