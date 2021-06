Miley ensured her famous tattoos and rock-hard abs were on show, also posing with slightly parted lips and a light makeup finish. The Tuesday stories, quickly going viral, were broadcasted by The Daily Mail, where a seemingly-unfriendly fanbase has been shading the former Hannah Montana star.

Over 190 users upvoted a comment reading: "She looks like she needs to take a bath." Another said Cyrus was "looking like she needs a shower."

"She looks like she needs to bathe," a third bluntly wrote. See more photos after the snap.