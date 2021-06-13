Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Sparks Hygiene Comments In Underwear With Iced Coffee

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Makes Mistake Lounging Around Steps In Sundress

Charli XCX & Paula Abdul Create An Iconic Moment In A Hotel Hallway During Pride

Charli XCX wears silver choker
Shutterstock | 242987224
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Charli XCX bumped into pop royalty during LA Pride, and the two singers from different generations turned their chance meeting at a hotel into a fun fashion moment. 

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul, 58, took to Instagram to share a video that she and Charli, 28, filmed in the corridor of a hotel. In her caption, she jokingly described Charli as a "talented stranger." The two iconic artists transformed the hallway into a runway by strutting their stuff to show off the stylish looks that they chose for the occasion.   

Charli Keeps It Simple & Stringy

Charli XCX in black pants and top with back ties
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

Charli performed during the Thrive with Pride Concert Presented by TikTok, and Paula was a surprise guest at the event. On her Instagram page, Charli shared a few pics that were taken after her performance. 

She posed outside her hotel room in an all-black ensemble that included stretch pants with flared legs, a crop top with multiple string ties in the back, and sandals with kitten heels. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail. For her beauty look, she rocked bold winged eyeliner.

Paula Looks Straight Up Amazing In Silver

 

Charli shared her excitement over being able to stay in a hotel again and perform onstage in front of a live crowd. 

"It felt good to do a corridor photo shoot and dance again," she wrote.

Paula also looked pretty thrilled to be out and about in the video that she posted on her own Instagram account. She had on a semi-sheer mini dress decorated with a silver sequined pattern. The piece featured two high slits in the front. She completed her look with metallic heels, fishnets, and statement jewelry.

Plenty of Praise For Paula's Pride Look

Paula Abdul in fishnets and sequined coat
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

Charli was doing her best model walk down the hallway when Paula sashayed out of her room and pretended to bump into her. After feigning sudden recognition, she gave the younger singer a warm hug.

The soundtrack that Paula chose for the video was Charli's song "Boom Clap."

Paula's Instagram followers seemed pretty awestruck by how awesome their idol looked. 

"Paula your legs are like an 18 year olds!!! You rock!!!" read one response to her post.

"Damn Paula!!!! Those legs 🔥," wrote another fan.

"Looking like a nutritional snack!" a third added. 

Paula wore her show-stopping look while partying at The Abbey in West Hollywood, which can boast being named the best gay bar in the world by MTV Logo.

 

Fans Want A Collab

Paula shared the same video on her Twitter page, where some of her followers begged her and Charli for a collab. The women haven't shared any plans to combine their pop powers, but Charli has been hard at work making music. As reported by The Daily Mail, she revealed that she and Tove Lo spent a week hanging out in Palm Springs together and "making the best music ever." 

Now that it's becoming a bit safer to travel again, maybe Charli needs to invite Paula on a similar girls' trip to see if they can make some more musical magic happen.  

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Says World Leaders Like Joe Biden Because He'll Let Them 'Get Very Rich Off The United States'

June 13, 2021

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

June 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi Insists Trump Worked For Russia As Biden Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Win

June 13, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

June 13, 2021

Vladimir Putin Says 'Talented' Donald Trump Is 'An Extraordinary Individual'

June 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard Named As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Heat This Summer

June 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.