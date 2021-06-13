Vladimir Putin Says 'Talented' Donald Trump Is 'An Extraordinary Individual'

NBC's Kier Simmons interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his summit with President Joe Biden, which is scheduled to take place next week.

Simmons and Putin discussed a wide range of issues, including allegations that Putin is ordering assassinations against his political opponents.

Putin also weighed in on former President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, and contrasted Trump's foreign policy with Biden's.

According to the Russian president, there are major differences between Trump and Biden, with the former being a political outsider.