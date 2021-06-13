Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Sparks Hygiene Comments In Underwear With Iced Coffee

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Makes Mistake Lounging Around Steps In Sundress

Vladimir Putin Says 'Talented' Donald Trump Is 'An Extraordinary Individual'

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Burak Kara
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

NBC's Kier Simmons interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his summit with President Joe Biden, which is scheduled to take place next week.

Simmons and Putin discussed a wide range of issues, including allegations that Putin is ordering assassinations against his political opponents.

Putin also weighed in on former President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, and contrasted Trump's foreign policy with Biden's.

According to the Russian president, there are major differences between Trump and Biden, with the former being a political outsider.

Putin On Trump

As The Independent reported, Putin described Trump as "colorful" and noted that the former president did not "come from the U.S. establishment."

"He had not been part of big time politics before and some like it, some don't like it, but that is a fact," Putin said, adding that Trump won the 2016 election due to his extraordinary political talents.

"Even now I believe former President Trump is an extraordinary individual, a talented individual. Otherwise he would not have become US president."

Putin On Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

As for Biden, he is "radically different from Trump because president Biden is a career man, he has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics," according to Putin.

"Just think of the number of years he spent in the Senate. [He is] a different kind of person and it is my great hope that ... there will not be any impulse based movements on behalf of this sitting U.S. president," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that he expects his upcoming meeting with Biden to be "candid and straightforward." 

U.S.-Russia Relations 

Putin said that the bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia "has deteriorated to the lowest point in recent years" and commented on suggestions that he is a "killer."

Some U.S. politicians -- including Biden, per Reuters -- have used such terminology to describe Putin, accusing him of ruling as a despot, silencing the press and murdering opposition leaders.

"Over my tenure, I've gotten used to attacks from all different angles," Putin said, claiming that "this is not something I worry about."

He chuckled when Simmons asked if he killed political opponents.

Trump Vs. Biden

Though Democrats have slammed Trump for allegedly catering to Putin, he kept sanctions on individuals and companies involved in the contraction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Biden recently lifted the sanctions, opening the door for the Kremlin to complete the controversial project, which would allow Russia to transfer gas to Europe.

The lifting of sanctions was described as a "huge win" for Russia by Pulitzer prize-winning reporter Glenn Greenwald, while a group of House Republicans called on Biden to immediately reverse the decision.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Says World Leaders Like Joe Biden Because He'll Let Them 'Get Very Rich Off The United States'

June 13, 2021

Charli XCX & Paula Abdul Create An Iconic Moment In A Hotel Hallway During Pride

June 13, 2021

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

June 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi Insists Trump Worked For Russia As Biden Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Win

June 13, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

June 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard Named As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Heat This Summer

June 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.