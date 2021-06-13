Reporter Who Broke Major Clinton Story Found Dead

Forty-five-year-old Christopher Sign, a news anchor for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama, was found dead in his home Saturday morning.

The reporter's body was discovered by Hoover police and fire personnel at around 8 a.m. There appear to be no indications of crime or foul play and his death is being investigated as a suicide.

"Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity," ABC 33/40 vice president and general manager Eric Land said in a statement, per The Washington Examiner.