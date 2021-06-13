Sofia Vergara Reveals Her Dog 'Hates' Her In Matching Outfits Post

Sofia Vergara fans were surprised to learn earlier this month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the star's dog Bubbles was not very fond of her, but the two looked chummy in a new Instagram post shared with her 21.9 million followers on Saturday.

While the America's Got Talent judge has said that her Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix prefers the company of her husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, she and Bubbles seemed very much at ease with one another as they twinned in matching outfits from the actress's Sofia Jeans line. Check it out below.