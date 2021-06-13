Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Sparks Hygiene Comments In Underwear With Iced Coffee

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Makes Mistake Lounging Around Steps In Sundress

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Sofia Vergara Reveals Her Dog 'Hates' Her In Matching Outfits Post

Sofia Vergara wears red top and matching earrings at the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast.
Gettyimages | Araya Doheny
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Sofia Vergara fans were surprised to learn earlier this month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the star's dog Bubbles was not very fond of her, but the two looked chummy in a new Instagram post shared with her 21.9 million followers on Saturday. 

While the America's Got Talent judge has said that her Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix prefers the company of her husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, she and Bubbles seemed very much at ease with one another as they twinned in matching outfits from the actress's Sofia Jeans line. Check it out below.

Doggy Love 

Sofia Vergara takes her dog Bubbles out on a walk.
Instagram | Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star had fans in stitches during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres as she disclosed that her dog had bestowed all of her affections upon Manganiello and none upon her. 

 "I don't have a dog. It's not mine. Joe has a dog. I don't even know why I live with them anymore..."

Yet she and Bubbles seemed to have brokered a truce as they pose side by side on a sofa. Snapped on a sunny porch, the duo gave off sweet summer vibes in colorful, butterfly-print outfits from the Sofia Jeans latest drop. Keep going for the pic! 

Serving Style

Sofia Vergara wears strapless hot-pink jumpsuit for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Sofia Vergara

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Vergara previously showcased the vivid print in a triple update that saw her rocking three eye-catching looks from her summer collection. However, this was the first time that the star revealed her clothing line also catered to four-legged clients.

The Colombian beauty glowed in a strappy maxi dress whose rich purple, orange, and yellow palette echoed the wings of Monarch butterflies. Meanwhile, Bubbles was clad in a coordinating dog shirt that looked both comfy and stylish.  

Keep scrolling for more pics of Vergara and Bubbles!

Sofia's Explanation For Why Her Dog 'Hates' Her

During an appearance on The Tonight Show in May, Vergara went so far as to say that her dog hated her, and now she may have figured out the reason why. A swipe to the next slide saw her looking gorgeous in yet another Sofia Jeans creation -- a strapless floral sundress in vibrant hot-pink and lilac hues. She styled it with a statement turquoise necklace, standing up to showcase its cinched waistline.  

However, this time around, Bubbles -- also featured in the photo -- didn't have a matching outfit of her own. In her caption, Vergara joked that the reason for the dog's animosity toward the actress might be that she had been overlooked when designing the collection.  

Fans Can't Believe It

Sofia Vergara holds her dog in New Year's Ever photo of th two wearing elegant white dresses.
Instagram | Sofia Vergara

"Poor Bubbles only has one matching outfit! Is this why she hates me??!" Vergara hilariously captioned the post, which reeled in 168,000 likes and 810 messages in the first 10 hours.

"This picture made my day," one person commented on the upload.

"Awwww my goodness this image made not only my day, but all of next week," a second fan upped the ante.

While plenty of followers declared they loved the matching outfits, some argued that Bubbles's alleged ill feelings for Vergara couldn't possibly be true.

"I still can’t believe that Bubbles actually hates you. But it is so obvious from her face," read a third message.

"honey bubbles doesn’t hate you cuz it is simple [sic] impossible to hate someone like you," a fourth admirer begged to differ.

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus Sparks Hygiene Comments In Underwear With Iced Coffee

June 13, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Texas Swimsuit For Weekend Fishing

June 13, 2021

Bebe Rexha Shares Bikini Poses Getting 'A Lot Of Likes'

June 12, 2021

Salma Hayek Makes Mistake Lounging Around Steps In Sundress

June 12, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Exudes Summer Chic In New Photo With Son Damian

June 12, 2021

Addison Rae's New Hairstyle Snags 1 Million Likes In One Hour

June 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.