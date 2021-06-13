Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Texas Swimsuit For Weekend Fishing

NastiaLiukin/Instagram close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is so proud of being a Texas resident, she's decked herself out in the Texas flag via a swimsuit. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, who was born in Russia, moved to the U.S. as a child as she lived in both Louisiana and Texas, but it's TX all the way for the Dallas-based blonde, who this weekend made quite the appearance on her Instagram. Nastia, followed by 1 million, posted stunning fishing shots to sum up her weekend, and fans are loving it. See why below. 

Repping Texas

Nastia Liukin in cowgirl look
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Nastia, recently in Fort Worth for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, is seemingly back in her Dallas base, where updates this year have showcased the 2008 all-around champion's luxurious and minimalist home as she partners up with Pottery Barn.

Very much not showing her muted accent interiors, Nastia posted on Saturday with sunny lake shots as she was snapped on a wooden deck, also showing off her Gold Medal body and tan in a high-cut swimsuit in red, white, and blue - and it was the Texas flag complete with a matching bucket hat.

Scroll For The Photos

The Volition partner, caught from behind as she flaunted her long legs while gazing out to the water, was then seen pouting as she showed off her fishing catch, also better revealing the Lone Star State bathing suit. Plenty more sun-drenched photos were shown, with a closing sunset photo going a little romantic.

"Summer (weekend) things," Nastia captioned her photos, tagging herself in Texas and gaining 13,000+ likes. "FOMO," one fan quickly replied. Another asked where the "Texas swimsuit is from?" Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos. 

See More Photos Below!

Nastia Liukin in a gym in leggings
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia is an open book when it comes to her  her culture. The star was raised by two Russian Olympic gymnast parents, and she's joked about Russian stereotypes.

"Growing up and while I was training, obviously I never drank and that kind of stuck with me. I hardly drink—occasionally I’ll have a glass of wine. But everyone says, ‘You’re Russian, you HAVE to drink vodka!’ Nope, I don’t drink vodka! Russians aren’t even the No. 1 drinkers," she told Today. More below.

'Because You're Russian'

Liukin, who speaks with an American accent by virtue of largely having been raised Stateside, added:

"It’s funny because through my whole gymnastics career, I wasn’t a bubbly, smiley person because I was always so focused. And everyone always says, 'Well, that’s because you’re Russian,' and I never really thought about it."

Nastia was just 22 when she retired back in 2012. Her legacy lives on via the Nastia Cup, this year celebrating its 12th year. Nastia continues to also influence for brands including Olay, Facebook App, and Revolve.

