Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Basketball

Proposed Warriors-Blazers Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum & Jusuf Nurkic To Golden State

Celebrities

Hailey Bieber Rocks Triangle Bikini With Jelly Bean Pool Floatie

Basketball

Celtics, Mavericks Could Engage In 'Straight-Up Trade' Involving Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

Elizabeth Hurley Exudes Summer Chic In New Photo With Son Damian

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley attend 2016 The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
Gettyimages | John Phillips
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Fresh from celebrating her 56th birthday with a roll in the grass, Elizabeth Hurley is keeping the idyllic updates coming. Her most recent Instagram share on June 11 came from the British countryside and saw the glamorous actress posing in the trunk of a car for a three-part series that racked up 70,000 likes.

Joining The Royals star was her look-alike son Damian Hurley as they two snuggled for an adorable photo. Scroll through for the pic and for Damian's sweet tribute on his famous mom's birthday!

Country Chic

Elizabeth Hurley wears tank top, fitted pants, and wellies on the grass.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth was all smiles in the triple update that spanned two videos and a photo, exuding summer chic in a white strappy dress with a red-and-green floral print. The English beauty was barefoot, showing off her classy red pedicure as she sat with her legs elegantly crossed and pulled her skirt over her knee. 

Another clip showed her standing on the side of the road to showcase her breezy frock, which featured ruffle trimmings around the waist and hips, as well as the low-cut neckline. 

Party Vibes 

Giphy | The Royals on E!

Elizabeth showed off a beaming smile while posing coquettishly with her arms stretched out to the side. Her energy seemed to suggest that the birthday celebration was still in full swing, with a stylish pair of crimson-frame sunglasses topping off her elegant look.   

Styled by Mike Adler, the sundress was from Gül Hürgel's 2021 Spring-Summer line, with tags giving credit to both brand and fashion stylist. 

Likewise, Damian looked dapper in white linen trousers and a matching knit sweater, which he paired with Lavair trainers. 

"Loving Blighty in the summer ❤️❤️❤️," Elizabeth captioned the upload.

Damian's Sweet Birthday Tribute To His Mother 

The post's only photo portrayed the mother and son huddled together in the trunk smiling from ear to ear.

Damian shared the snap on his Instagram account as well, along with a glamorous shot of his mom and a childhood photo of Elizabeth holding him as a baby.

The 19-year-old, who has walked in the footsteps of his model mother, penned a charming message of appreciation in the caption. 

"It’s the day of birth of my favourite [sic] human!! My partner in crime for eternity. I love you twin Mother Xx"

The endearing show of affection on Damian's part came after Elizabeth paid a sweet tribute to her son on his birthday earlier this year.

Damian's Surprising Confession About Mom Elizabeth

Though looking flawless in the latest social media share, the mother and son have recently made headlines for preferring a more scruffy in private. While fans are used to gorgeous photos of the two in impeccable outfits, Damian has revealed that things are rather different when the cameras aren't rolling.

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he said in a rare interview with Vogue.

Damian's surprising confession comes after Elizabeth made waves at London's Royal Albert Hall in a plunging black gown for a night at the ballet.

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae's New Hairstyle Snags 1 Million Likes In One Hour

June 12, 2021

Joey King Toilet Pic Declared ‘Classiest Bathroom Selfie Of All Time’

June 12, 2021

Hailey Bieber Channels 'Vogue' Look In Latest Selfie

June 12, 2021

Victoria's Secret Angel Alexina Graham Shares Pool Snaps With 'Readhead' Confession

June 12, 2021

Knicks 'Have An Eye' On Suns PG Chris Paul In 2021 Free Agency

June 12, 2021

Donald Trump Says He Is 'Writing Like Crazy,' Will Release 'Book Of All Books'

June 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.