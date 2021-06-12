Elizabeth Hurley Exudes Summer Chic In New Photo With Son Damian

Fresh from celebrating her 56th birthday with a roll in the grass, Elizabeth Hurley is keeping the idyllic updates coming. Her most recent Instagram share on June 11 came from the British countryside and saw the glamorous actress posing in the trunk of a car for a three-part series that racked up 70,000 likes.

Joining The Royals star was her look-alike son Damian Hurley as they two snuggled for an adorable photo. Scroll through for the pic and for Damian's sweet tribute on his famous mom's birthday!