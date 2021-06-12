Addison Rae's New Hairstyle Snags 1 Million Likes In One Hour

Addison Rae's new hairstyle has gone viral on Instagram. In a Saturday morning update that caused a stir with her 38.2 million followers, the 20-year-old social media icon debuted fiery-red streaks to freshen up her signature blond locks.
Fans went completely crazy over the look, which was styled by celebrity stylist Kiley Fitzgerald. The share racked up more than 231,800 likes in the first 10 minutes, hitting the 1-million mark within the hour. In addition, 6,600 people commented on the post.
Check out Addison's bold streaks below!