Addison Rae's New Hairstyle Snags 1 Million Likes In One Hour

Addison Rae rocks wavy curls and strapless black gown at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Addison Rae's new hairstyle has gone viral on Instagram. In a Saturday morning update that caused a stir with her 38.2 million followers, the 20-year-old social media icon debuted fiery-red streaks to freshen up her signature blond locks. 

Fans went completely crazy over the look, which was styled by celebrity stylist Kiley Fitzgerald. The share racked up more than 231,800 likes in the first 10 minutes, hitting the 1-million mark within the hour. In addition, 6,600 people commented on the post.

Check out Addison's bold streaks below!

Looking Gorgeous

Addison Rae takes a selfie in a brown dress.
Instagram | Addison Rae

The TikTok sensation uploaded four photos in which she played with her hair while posing from various angles to show off her sleek mane. In one pic, she rocked a deep mid-part, brushing back her locks with both hands while crouching down to the floor with her back to a wall.  

Another photo captured Addison sideways as she got down on her knees and leaned backward to grab her ankles. Photographed next to a bright-red door, she glanced over her shoulder while her tresses fluttered in the air.

Keep going for the pics!

Glam But Make It Sporty 

Addison Rae wears pink hoodie and shorts at her brother's 7th birthday party at Sugar Factory Westfield Century City.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

The decor complemented her new hairstyle in two other snaps, one of which showed her doing a hair flip. The final shot portrayed her sitting on a red pedestal.

Addison cut a casual figure in camo pants and white sneakers. She wore a strappy black crop top with scalloped trimmings and finished off the look with a few accessories. A chain choker and matching bracelet added a dash of bling,  while a rainbow manicure provided another pop of color.

Keep scrolling for more photos!

Fans Can't Handle It

Giphy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Addison's online admirers gave a unanimous thumbs-up to her bold new look as compliments started pouring in.  

"omg hairrr >>>>," wrote Amber Asaly, who is the go-to photographer of many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Winnie Harlow, and Emily Ratajkowski.

"Ok pop off with the red then miss Rae," said fellow TikToker Markell Washington.

"Your hair is beautiful," Addison was told.

Some followers took the look change as a sign that something new might be coming and asked the "Obsessed" singer if she had new music coming out soon. 

Ramping Up The Promos

However, the TikToker-turned-musician hasn't given any indication that might be the case. In fact, she's been busy promoting her cosmetics line after just having launched a new lip product earlier this week.

Addison's feed has been brimming with swimsuit shots as she vigorously advertised Item Beauty, including one wherein she wore two bikini bottoms at once.

The star has also been in the news for the eye-popping dress she wore to Stassie Karanikolaou's star-studded birthday party on June 8 -- a sparkling see-through number in a brown caramel color.

