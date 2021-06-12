Joey King Toilet Pic Declared ‘Classiest Bathroom Selfie Of All Time’

Joey King snapped a few photos inside a bathroom, and her fans just can't get over how beautiful she looks. In her latest Instagram post, The Kissing Booth 2 star rocks an outfit that almost seems as if it was chosen to match the lavatory's décor. Her vibrant summer look was a huge hit with many of her 18 million followers, and it had some of them begging her to share her outfit deets.
Her pics also reminded one Instagrammer of a certain embarrassing photo shared by one of Joey's closest friends.