Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the market in the 2021 offseason. Per Spotrac, Leonard has a player option in his contract that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Leonard may be currently focused on helping the Clippers fully dominate the Western Conference and capture their first Larry O'Brien Trophy but if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal, there's a strong chance for him to leave Los Angeles in the 2021 free agency.