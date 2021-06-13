One of the teams that are closely monitoring Leonard's situation in Los Angeles is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report named Leonard as the "ambitious free-agent target" for the Heat in the 2021 offseason. The Heat just experienced a huge embarrassment in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

After representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals last year, the Heat suffered a first-round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks this season. As of now, the Heat must be fully aware that they need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a realistic chance of ending their title drought next year.