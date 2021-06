Britney lifted up the ponytail to show three Hebrew letters on the nape of her neck. She told fans: "Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ????"

"It's Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it," she added.

The letters in Britney's tattoo name make up one of the Kabbalah sect's 72 names for God and are thought to promote healing. More photos after the video.