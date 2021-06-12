Trending Stories
Basketball

Proposed Warriors-Blazers Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum & Jusuf Nurkic To Golden State

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For Summer Miami Celebration

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Celebrities

Hailey Bieber Rocks Triangle Bikini With Jelly Bean Pool Floatie

Basketball

Celtics, Mavericks Could Engage In 'Straight-Up Trade' Involving Kemba Walker & Kristaps Porzingis

TV

Monday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Chase Has A Request For Finn

Donald Trump Says He Is 'Writing Like Crazy,' Will Release 'Book Of All Books'

Former President Donald Trump signs a document in the Oval Office of the White House.
Gettyimages | Mark Wilson
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released Friday evening, former President Donald Trump revealed that he is "writing like crazy" and promised to release the "book of all books" at some point in the future.

Trump released the statement through donaldjtrump.com, a site he has used to communicate with supporters and adversaries alike since being banned from Twitter and other platforms.

The former commander-in-chief was removed from social media after the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol, which broke out as he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Book Of All Books

"I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now," Trump said in his statement, without providing further details.

"I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books."

"Actually, I’ve been working on a much more important project right now!" the former president added, but it remains unclear if he was referring to his effort to launch a social media company or something else.

Trump Books

Former President Donald Trump's book 'The Art of the Deal.'
Shutterstock | 216448367

Since being replaced as president by Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has allegedly held meetings with several prominent journalists offering to ghostwrite his post-presidency book, according to Business Insider.

Trump's spokesman Jason Miller said in March that the former president's team is "not discussing particulars of any individual book interviews that President Trump is giving but it's safe to say that he remains the hottest name in politics and he's the interview that everyone wants."

"We're tracking nearly three dozen post-presidency books where he will be the star," Miller explained.

Presidential Memoirs

Most presidents release memoirs after they leave the White House.

Former Republican President George W. Bush, for instance, released Decision Points in 2010. The book quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama published last November A Promised Land and sold more than three million copies of the tome within the first month.

Trump has released several successful books since becoming a public figure. Most notably, his 1987 business advice book The Art of the Deal  has been an international bestseller for decades. 

Trump Reportedly Doesn't Read

Trump has often bragged about his writing ability. 

In 2018, for instance, when members of the press chided him for posting grammatically incorrect tweets, he said that he is "somewhat priding myself on my ability to write" and slammed the media for making a big deal out of his mistakes.

According to reports, Trump is far from an avid reader. The Atlantic alleged in 2018 that the former president strongly prefers oral communication over the written word and hates reading briefs, memos and policy papers.

Latest Headlines

Heidi Klum Is Beach-Ready In Flirty Selfies: 'The Sun Is Out!!'

June 12, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

June 12, 2021

Proposed Warriors-Blazers Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum & Jusuf Nurkic To Golden State

June 12, 2021

LA Lakers Could Trade Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma & Second-Rounder For Kemba Walker

June 12, 2021

Demi Rose Swings Into The Weekend In Frilly Bikini

June 12, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Battles 95-Degree Heatwave In Backless Dress

June 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.