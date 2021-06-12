Donald Trump Says He Is 'Writing Like Crazy,' Will Release 'Book Of All Books'

In a statement released Friday evening, former President Donald Trump revealed that he is "writing like crazy" and promised to release the "book of all books" at some point in the future.

Trump released the statement through donaldjtrump.com, a site he has used to communicate with supporters and adversaries alike since being banned from Twitter and other platforms.

The former commander-in-chief was removed from social media after the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol, which broke out as he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.