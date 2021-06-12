Trending Stories
Heidi Klum Is Beach-Ready In Flirty Selfies: 'The Sun Is Out!!'

Heidi Klum rocks black mesh outfit at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

International supermodel Heidi Klum marked the end of the workweek on Instagram with an enthusiastic upload that appeared to be hinting at her weekend plans. The 48-year-old celebrity was all set to bask in the sunshine in a series of selfies added to her account on Friday, serving up style in a white beach dress that left little to the imagination. 

"TGIF & the Sun is out!!" Klum captioned the six-part series, adding a string of emoji that included a bikini, a palm tree, and a tropical fish. Check out her photos below!

Beach-Dress Goals

Heidi Klum rocks sheer white beach dress for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Heidi Klum

Klum, who is famously the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel, flaunted her lithe 5-feet-9.5-inch figure in a see-through number that reached her ankles. 

The strapless dress featured high slits that showed off her toned calves. A dainty geometric embroidery decorated the flimsy fabric, flaunting her slender legs and allowing her bikini bottoms to be seen.

Klum appeared to be in her dressing room and photographed herself in a large mirror. She posted one full-body shot and several close-ups that included quite a few sultry shots. Keep going for the pics! 

Ageless Beauty

Heidi Klum models chic sunglasses and blows a kiss in the mirror.
Instagram | Heidi Klum

The accomplished model, whose career has continued successfully with her stints at America's Got Talent and Amazon's Making the Cut, brought her A-game in the accessories department. She rocked a stylish anklet, posing barefoot as she alternated between two sets of chic sunglasses, both of which sported white frames to match her dress.  

Klum finished off the look with elegant jewelry. She wore her hair down, tying it with a pink scrunchie for a playful half-ponytail in one of the shots.   

In another close-up, she displayed her colorful rainbow manicure, which the TV personality seemingly got done in honor of Pride Month

See Her Rainbow Manicure!

Heidi Klum shows off her rainbow manicure in mirror close-up.
Instagram | Heidi Klum

The gorgeous blonde blew fans kisses while striking a coquettish pose with her cheek resting on her raised shoulder. Another selfie saw her leaning against the mirror as she closed her eyes and puckered up. 

In one particularly sultry snap, which can be viewed here, Klum pressed her shoulder against the glass and flirtatiously parted her lips, narrowly escaping a wardrobe malfunction by holding her dress in place.  

The update came less than a week after Klum stunned fans with a lively bikini dance poolside. 

Watch Her Dancing In Her Swimwear!

In a boomerang that snatched more than 630,500 views, Klum urged fans to "keep dancing" while shaking her hips in a white-and-blue patterned bikini complete with red tassels on the side straps. 

The leggy blonde followed up the bouncy video with a selfie collage of herself in the triangle two-piece, snapping numerous from all possible angles. 

"Be your own biggest cheerleader…" Klum encouraged her audience to practice self-love and boost self-esteem, adding: "love the skin you’re in."

